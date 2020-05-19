Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $130.31 billion.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $746.64 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $385.62 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $312.52 million.
- Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $285.44 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $693.55 million.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $168.24 million.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $429.30 million.
- Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $45.33 million.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $71.52 million.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $487.43 million.
