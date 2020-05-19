Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2020 4:02am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $130.31 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $129.37 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post a quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $693.55 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $18.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday it is planning to raise more than $1.3 billion in a secondary public offering after reporting positive interim data from phase one of its clinical trials. Moderna shares jumped 20% on Monday, but fell 2.6% to $77.90 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion. Home Depot shares rose 0.3% to $246.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Baidu shares jumped 8.2% to $116.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release quarterly results before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 1.3% to $132.75 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

