6 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $130.31 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $129.37 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post a quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $693.55 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $18.88 in after-hours trading.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday it is planning to raise more than $1.3 billion in a secondary public offering after reporting positive interim data from phase one of its clinical trials. Moderna shares jumped 20% on Monday, but fell 2.6% to $77.90 in after-hours trading.

