6 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $130.31 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $129.37 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post a quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $693.55 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $18.88 in after-hours trading.
- Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday it is planning to raise more than $1.3 billion in a secondary public offering after reporting positive interim data from phase one of its clinical trials. Moderna shares jumped 20% on Monday, but fell 2.6% to $77.90 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion. Home Depot shares rose 0.3% to $246.10 in after-hours trading.
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Baidu shares jumped 8.2% to $116.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release quarterly results before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 1.3% to $132.75 in after-hours trading.
