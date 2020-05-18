Baidu Reports Q1 Sales Beat
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
The company reported quarterly sales of $3.184 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. Baidu reported first-quarter earnings of $1.25, which is up from 41 cents year-over-year.
Baidu shares are trading up 9.7% at $117.29 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.38 and a 52-week low of $82.
Related Link:
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center