Baidu Reports Q1 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 18, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.184 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. Baidu reported first-quarter earnings of $1.25, which is up from 41 cents year-over-year.

Baidu shares are trading up 9.7% at $117.29 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.38 and a 52-week low of $82.

