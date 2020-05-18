Recap: iQIYI Q1 Earnings

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported Q1 results on Monday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 60% year over year to ($0.56), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $1,100,000,000 up by 10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Outlook

iQIYI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high was at $27.50

52-week low: $14.51

Price action over last quarter: down 17.21%

Company Description

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.