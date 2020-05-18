Oasis Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) moved higher by 17% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 900.00% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $387,798,000 declined by 32.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $343,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oasis Petroleum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $5.92

Company's 52-week low was at $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 72.12%

Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Williston Basin. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proven reserves of 321 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, at a ratio of 77% oil and 23% natural gas and NGLs.