Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oasis Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) moved higher by 17% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 900.00% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $387,798,000 declined by 32.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $343,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oasis Petroleum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $5.92

Company's 52-week low was at $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 72.12%

Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Williston Basin. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proven reserves of 321 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018, at a ratio of 77% oil and 23% natural gas and NGLs.

 

Related Articles (OAS)

14 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2020
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com