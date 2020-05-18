Recap: Denbury Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) rose 15.1% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $242,201,000 declined by 20.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $256,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Denbury Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $1.95

Company's 52-week low was at $0.16

Price action over last quarter: down 64.64%

Company Profile

Denbury Resources focuses on injecting carbon dioxide to enhance production from mature, conventional fields. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proved reserves of 262 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 at a ratio of 97% oil and 3% natural gas.