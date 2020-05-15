Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Farfetch Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
Share:

Farfetch (NASDAQ: FTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. BTIG also downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Farfetch is an online luxury fashion retail website. The website’s catalog features designers and brands worldwide.

While some online retailers have seen an increase in customers, Farfetch reported sales of $301.152 million, missing the $313.950 million estimate.

Farfetch shares were trading lower by 11.58% at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.43 and a 52-week low of $5.99.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTCH)

50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com