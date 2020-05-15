A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD). Data on retail sales for April and the Empire State manufacturing index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories for March, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May and the Labor Department's JOLTS report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 1,417,880 with around 85,900 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 252,240 confirmed cases, while Britain confirmed over 234,440 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 71 points to 23,605 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 7.6 points to 2,854.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 41.5 points to 9,121.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.5% to trade at $31.91 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.4% to trade at $28.21 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.62%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.14%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.07% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.2%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $72.

Applied Materials shares rose 4% to $56.62 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News