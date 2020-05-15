Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 5:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.29 billion.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
  • PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $89.70 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.55 million.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share.
  • DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.26 million.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.66 million.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is estimated to release earnings for its first quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BPTH + BKYI)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com