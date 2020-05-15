Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.29 billion.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $89.70 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.55 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.26 million.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.66 million.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is estimated to release earnings for its first quarter.
