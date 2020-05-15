5 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion before the opening bell. VF Corp shares slipped 1.2% to $54.75 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Applied Materials shares gained 4.7% to $57.01 in the after-hours trading session.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) reported a proposed public offering of 6 million shares of common stock. TG Therapeutics shares dropped 2.7% to $19.48 in the after-hours trading session.

