Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 4:09am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion before the opening bell. VF Corp shares slipped 1.2% to $54.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Applied Materials shares gained 4.7% to $57.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) reported a proposed public offering of 6 million shares of common stock. TG Therapeutics shares dropped 2.7% to $19.48 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.29 billion in the latest quarter. JD will release earnings before the markets open. JD shares rose 1.8% to $49.82 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company’s shares jumped 71% on Thursday after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit. Applied DNA Sciences shares dipped 11.8% to $13.42 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + APDN)

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Why Applied DNA Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Higher; Crude Oil Surges 9%
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Virtusa Falls On Downbeat Q4 Results; Applied DNA Sciences Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cisco Beats Q3 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com