Recap: MTBC Q1 Earnings

Shares of MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) moved higher by 11.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 72.73% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $21,867,000 up by 45.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 08:56 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mtbc/mediaframe/37984/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.75

Company's 52-week low was at $3.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.75%

Company Description

MTBC Inc is a healthcare information technology company. It provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Its two operating segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. Its integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform is designed to help clients increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. The company's services include full-scale revenue cycle management, electronic health records, and other technology-driven practice management services for private and hospital-employed health care providers.