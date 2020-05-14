S&W Seed: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) remained unaffected at $1.79 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.00% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $29,092,000 rose by 60.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,170,000.

Outlook

S&W Seed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 09:11 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/34521

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.13

52-week low: $1.75

Price action over last quarter: down 20.09%

Company Overview

S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintain an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 250 seed products in the Western United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and South Africa for sale in more than 30 countries.