Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

S&W Seed: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Share:

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) remained unaffected at $1.79 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.00% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $29,092,000 rose by 60.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,170,000.

Outlook

S&W Seed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 09:11 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1078/34521

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.13

52-week low: $1.75

Price action over last quarter: down 20.09%

Company Overview

S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintain an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 250 seed products in the Western United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and South Africa for sale in more than 30 countries.

 

Related Articles (SANW)

Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com