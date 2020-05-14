China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) rose 8.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 160.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $115,900,000 decreased by 6.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,300,000.
Looking Ahead
China Automotive Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 14, 2020
Time: 07:50 PM ET
Webcast URL: http://www.caasauto.com/#/ir/events
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $4.16
Company's 52-week low was at $1.43
Price action over last quarter: down 5.08%
Company Profile
China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company of Great genesis holdings ltd. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. It operates mainly in China. The firm's products include steering systems for passenger and commercial automobiles, steering columns, steering oil pumps and steering hoses. The company derives the majority of its revenues from China.