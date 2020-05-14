Market Overview

China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) rose 8.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 160.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $115,900,000 decreased by 6.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,300,000.

Looking Ahead

China Automotive Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 07:50 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.caasauto.com/#/ir/events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.16

Company's 52-week low was at $1.43

Price action over last quarter: down 5.08%

Company Profile

China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company of Great genesis holdings ltd. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. It operates mainly in China. The firm's products include steering systems for passenger and commercial automobiles, steering columns, steering oil pumps and steering hoses. The company derives the majority of its revenues from China.

 

