Recap: Vascular Biogenics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 8:38am   Comments
Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $366,000 rose by 67.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,000.

Outlook

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 10:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ubiyng5a

Technicals

52-week high: $1.64

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.07%

Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.

 

