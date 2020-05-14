Recap: Vertex Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) rallied 12% in pre-market trading to $0.65 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.00% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $36,203,000 decreased by 7.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $44,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vertex Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 14, 2020

Time: 09:18 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://irdirect.net/vtnr?title_override=Events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $1.95

52-week low: $0.45

Price action over last quarter: down 37.50%

Company Profile

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.