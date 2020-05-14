Dynatronics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 44.44% year over year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $13,706,000 declined by 5.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,760,000.
Looking Ahead
Dynatronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Dynatronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 14, 2020
Time: 09:37 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://irdirect.net/DYNT/corporate_document/1982
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $3.70
52-week low: $0.63
Price action over last quarter: down 10.94%
Company Description
Dynatronics Corp is a US based company which is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry as well as other rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. The company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, and other medical professionals and institutions. It offers customers a one-stop shop for their medical equipment and supply needs, including electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, rehabilitation products and supplies, treatment tables, customized training room products and exercise products.