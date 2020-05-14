Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2020 4:11am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. Norwegian Cruise Line shares gained 3.1% to $10.63 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued strong earnings outlook for the current quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.3% to $42.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views. Jack in the Box shares dipped 3.7% to $61.37 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion in the latest quarter. Applied Materials will release earnings after the markets close. Applied Materials shares rose 1.4% to $52.20 in after-hours trading.
  • SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. The company’s unique aligner shipments rose 12% to 122,751 during the quarter. SmileDirectClub shares fell 3.2% to $7.47 in the after-hours trading session.

