5 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2020

Wall Street expects Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. Norwegian Cruise Line shares gained 3.1% to $10.63 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued strong earnings outlook for the current quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.3% to $42.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views. Jack in the Box shares dipped 3.7% to $61.37 in the after-hours trading session.

