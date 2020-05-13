NETSOL Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) moved higher by 5% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $0.15, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $13,531,000 dropped by 21.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 08:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139673

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.40

Company's 52-week low was at $2.00

Price action over last quarter: down 34.50%

Company Description

NETSOL Technologies Inc is involved in providing information technology and enterprise software solutions. Its products and services include NFS Ascent, NFS Digital, Leasepak Cloud, Business consultancy and information security services among others. The firm has North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific segments. It derives revenue from licensing, customization, enhancements and maintenance of its financial applications. The company promotes and sells its products under the Netsol financial suite.