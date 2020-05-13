Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tower Semiconductor Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 7:48am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) rose 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.03% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $300,171,000 less by 3.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $297,570,000.

Outlook

Tower Semiconductor expects Q2 sales of $310 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 08:18 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8am222mv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.80

52-week low: $12.13

Price action over last quarter: down 5.49%

Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd is a pure-play specialty foundry that manufactures semiconductors. As a pure-play foundry, it focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs), based on the design specifications of customers. The company's line of integrated circuits is incorporated into a variety of products and markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, and industrial and medical device products. Tower produces ICs alongside wholly-owned subsidiaries through fabrication facilities located in Japan. As a complement to its technology offerings, Tower offers services that enable a quick and accurate design cycle. To further assist customers with design and technical support, an integrated team helps clients through the manufacturing cycle.

 

Related Articles (TSEM)

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com