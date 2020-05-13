Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 533.33% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $617,504,000 lower by 15.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $564,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Arcos Dorados Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 07:45 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcodorados/mediaframe/37370/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.41

52-week low: $2.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.55%

Company Overview

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.