Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 533.33% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $617,504,000 lower by 15.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $564,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Arcos Dorados Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2020
Time: 07:45 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcodorados/mediaframe/37370/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $8.41
52-week low: $2.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.55%
Company Overview
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.