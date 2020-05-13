PGT Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 75.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $220,204,000 rose by 26.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $191,920,000.

Guidance

PGT Innovations hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 06:56 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pgti/mediaframe/37048/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $18.48

Company's 52-week low was at $6.88

Price action over last quarter: down 38.98%

Company Profile

PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.