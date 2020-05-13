Intertape Polymer Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTC:ITPOF) were unchanged at $9.32 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.67% year over year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $278,872,000 less by 5.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $242,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Intertape Polymer Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 07:15 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=46909EC6-FCDA-4FC2-A375-29F2B1178926&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.itape.com%2Finvestor%2520relations%2Fevents%2520and%2520presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.82

52-week low: $4.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.29%

Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm's primary product categories include tapes, films, and woven coated fabrics. The company's tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes, and flatback, duct, double coated, foil, electrical, and filament tapes. Intertape's film products include stretch wrap, shrink film, air pillows used for protective packaging, and packaging machines. The woven coated fabrics include building and construction products and specialty fabrics. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.