Recap: CYREN Q1 Earnings

Shares of CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) remained unaffected at $1.06 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.50% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $9,649,000 less by 0.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 07:53 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/cyren20200513/en

Price Action

52-week high: $1.99

Company's 52-week low was at $0.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.19%

Company Description

CYREN Ltd provides information security solutions for protecting the web, email, and mobile transactions. It is a security as a service provider of cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, advanced malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability, and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. The firm's customers include OEM and service provider distribution partners and service providers. Its products and services are categorized in security as a service, cyber intelligence suite, and embedded threat intelligence services. The company derives its revenues from the sale of real-time cloud-based services.