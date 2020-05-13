Market Overview

CyberArk Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) fell 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.71% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $106,826,000 up by 11.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $105,630,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.17 and $0.36.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $95,000,000 and $105,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 07:53 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cyberark.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157691&sessionid=1&key=570732B11348AF0F3149EE3502388B41&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $148.74

52-week low: $69.50

Price action over last quarter: down 4.57%

Company Description

CyberArk Software Ltd provides Information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company software solutions focused on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The company provides a solution on Audit and Compliance, Security and Risk Management, Industry Solutions. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Other countries.

 

