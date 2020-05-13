OneSpaWorld Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 114.29% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $114,307,000 lower by 16.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $120,430,000.

Looking Ahead

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 08:08 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139537

Technicals

52-week high: $17.25

Company's 52-week low was at $2.45

Price action over last quarter: down 55.33%

Company Description

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.