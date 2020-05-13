5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 1.4% to $42.60 in after-hours trading.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q1 sales of $120 million to $121 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $121.03 million. 8x8 shares dropped 5.7% to $19.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $105.63 million in the latest quarter. CyberArk will release earnings before the markets open. CyberArk shares gained 2.1% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) announced plans for a public offering of its common stock. Insulet shares fell 4% to $212.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. Flowers Foods shares gained 0.1% to $22.48 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas