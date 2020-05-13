5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 1.4% to $42.60 in after-hours trading.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q1 sales of $120 million to $121 million, versus analysts' estimates of $121.03 million. 8x8 shares dropped 5.7% to $19.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $105.63 million in the latest quarter. CyberArk will release earnings before the markets open. CyberArk shares gained 2.1% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.

