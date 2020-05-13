Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $105.63 million.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $297.57 million.
  • Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.73 billion.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $191.92 million.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $564.00 million.
  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.10 million.
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $128.10 million.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $54.02 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $210.76 million.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $538.60 million.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $219.52 million.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $77.66 million.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.57 million.
  • STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $808.69 million.
  • Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $334.60 million.
  • GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $198.25 million.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $140.82 million.
  • BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.21 million.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.56 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $21.55 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $1.09 per share.

