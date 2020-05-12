Why Grocery Outlet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter earnings.
Grocery Outlet reported quarterly earnings of 36c cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $760.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $755.59 million.
Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $42 to $43. Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight rating, but raised its price target from $38 to $41.
Grocery Outlet is a grocery store operator in the U.S. Its buying model allows the company to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers.
Grocery Outlet shares were trading up 3.48% at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $47.57 and $27.75.
Related links:
Grocery Outlet Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Preliminary Results
Grocery Outlet Holding Opens Well Above IPO Price
Latest Ratings for GO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|May 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for GO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings