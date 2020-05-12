Market Overview

Celsius Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) moved higher by 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.74% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $28,185,000 rose by 94.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/quarterly-reports/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.10

52-week low: $3.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.07%

Company Profile

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavors such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. Celsius derives from the sale of these beverages.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

