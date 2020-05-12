Market Overview

Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.09% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $70,947,000 up by 9.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $71,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Global Ship Lease hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2020

Time: 09:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ryhj5d4p

Technicals

52-week high: $9.25

Company's 52-week low was at $2.61

Price action over last quarter: down 18.34%

Company Description

Global Ship Lease Inc operates in the container shipping industry. The company owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container liner companies. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from charters to CMA CGM. Its fleet consisted of more than 18 containerships.

 

