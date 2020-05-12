Market Overview

Recap: CHF Solutions Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) rose by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.70% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($1.26).

Revenue of $1,630,000 rose by 34.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000.

Outlook

CHF Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2020

Time: 09:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4srwz8b

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.81

Company's 52-week low was at $0.30

Price action over last quarter: down 9.14%

Company Overview

CHF Solutions Inc is a medical device company. It focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow System. The Aquadex FlexFlow System is used for temporary and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It is designed to remove excess fluid ( primarily excess salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy. The company only operating segment being Cardiac and coronary disease products.

 

