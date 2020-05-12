Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. Ingersoll Rand shares slipped 1.2% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, with a 17.4%grwoth in comparable store sales. Grocery Outlet shares climbed 5% to $38.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion in the latest quarter. Duke Energy will release earnings before the markets open. Duke Energy shares gained 0.5% to $82.07 in after-hours trading.

  • Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) reported a proposed $100 million public offering of common stock. Akebia Therapeutics shares fell 2% to $12.60 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Tencent Music shares dropped 3% to $11.07 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

