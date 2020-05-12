5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. Ingersoll Rand shares slipped 1.2% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: IR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. Ingersoll Rand shares slipped 1.2% to $28.75 in pre-market trading. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, with a 17.4%grwoth in comparable store sales. Grocery Outlet shares climbed 5% to $38.50 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, with a 17.4%grwoth in comparable store sales. Grocery Outlet shares climbed 5% to $38.50 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion in the latest quarter. Duke Energy will release earnings before the markets open. Duke Energy shares gained 0.5% to $82.07 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor