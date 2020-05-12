Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $211.03 million.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $596.19 million.
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $309.78 million.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $110.20 million.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $134.46 million.
- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $142.61 million.
- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $146.31 million.
- Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $27.21 million.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $71.11 million.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $538.13 million.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $279.73 million.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $318.31 million.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $429.40 million.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $337.89 million.
- Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $289.09 million.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.33 million.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $249.95 million.
