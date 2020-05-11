Recap: FreightCar America Q1 Earnings

Shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) fell 9% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.18% over the past year to ($1.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.81).

Revenue of $5,197,000 less by 92.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $28,500,000.

Outlook

FreightCar America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://attevent.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1316290&tp_key=c25bd24d9c

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.56

Company's 52-week low was at $0.73

Price action over last quarter: down 16.27%

Company Overview

FreightCar America Inc designs and manufactures aluminium-bodied railcars and railcar components in North America. The company design and manufacture a broad variety of freight cars including covered hoppers, open-top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars that transport numerous types of dry bulk and containerized freight products. Its Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing, and major railcar rebuilds and generates revenue from the same.