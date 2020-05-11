Coty: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose 1% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 161.54% over the past year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $1,528,000,000 lower by 23.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Coty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coty.com%2Fnews-events-and-presentations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2314133&sessionid=1&key=FBCA53336B97D8259FD72A113DEF78C7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.13

52-week low: $3.02

Price action over last quarter: down 51.03%

Company Profile

Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (40% of fiscal 2019 revenue), color cosmetics (26%), hair care (25%), and skin/body care (9%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, and Davidoff for its fragrance portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, OPI, and Sally Hansen. In hair care, the firm touts the Wella and Clairol brands. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty care business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into consumer cosmetics and professional hair care.