AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) moved higher by 6.50% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.33% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $4,667,000,000 less by 6.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AutoNation hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.autonation.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2306362&sessionid=1&key=EA29E83307607B982A29457F1E176E51®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.19

Company's 52-week low was at $20.59

Price action over last quarter: down 13.77%

Company Overview

AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2019 revenue of $21.3 billion and over 230 dealerships. The firm also has five AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores and 81 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 52% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000.