Recap: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) rose 2.5% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 5.61% over the past year to ($2.86), which beat the estimate of ($2.95).
Revenue of $72,652,000 up by 39.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $69,660,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 11, 2020
Time: 08:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gvete46
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $125.00
52-week low: $47.57
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.30%
Company Overview
Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.