Recap: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) rose 2.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.61% over the past year to ($2.86), which beat the estimate of ($2.95).

Revenue of $72,652,000 up by 39.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $69,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 08:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gvete46

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $125.00

52-week low: $47.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.30%

Company Overview

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.