CEVA: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1000.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $23,615,000 rose by 39.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,530,000.

Looking Ahead

CEVA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/33821

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $36.62

52-week low: $20.45

Price action over last quarter: down 5.27%

Company Profile

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.