Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apyx Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $4,997,000 less by 14.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,200,000.

Outlook

Apyx Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/36949/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.59

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: down 24.31%

Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.

 

Related Articles (APYX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Virtual Conference Presentations, Clovis PDUFA Date In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ayala IPO, Pluristem Starts Phase 2 Trial Of COVID Treatment, European Nod For Takeda
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Novartis Lung Cancer Drug, 2-Way Contest Emerging For Tetraphase Pharma, Dexcom To Join S&P 500
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Milestone Pharma Flunks Late-Stage Study, CytomX Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, BARDA Grant For GenMark's COVID-19 Test
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Ramps Up Manufacturing Of Potential COVID-19 Drug, Lexicon Stops Study Early, Masimo To Buy German Ventilation Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com