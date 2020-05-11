Apyx Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $4,997,000 less by 14.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,200,000.

Outlook

Apyx Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/36949/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.59

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: down 24.31%

Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.