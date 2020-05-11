Recap: CONSOL Coal Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 98.15% year over year to $0.01, which may not compared to the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $67,368,000 lower by 21.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $72,900,000.

Looking Ahead

CONSOL Coal Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CONSOL Coal Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 06:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1952/34357

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.60

Company's 52-week low was at $4.50

Price action over last quarter: down 42.73%

Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP is engaged in the thermal coal operations in Pennsylvania. The company's assets include interests in CONSOL energy's Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of approximately three underground mines (Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine) and related infrastructure that produce bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States. All the operations of the group are conducted at a single mining complex located in the Northern Appalachian Basin in southwestern Pennsylvania.