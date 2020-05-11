Recap: Gogo Q1 Earnings
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 6.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 88.00% over the past year to ($0.47), which missed the estimate of ($0.37).
Revenue of $184,475,000 less by 7.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $175,470,000.
Outlook
Gogo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Gogo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 11, 2020
Time: 08:03 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz5v5phq
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $7.23
52-week low: $1.33
Price action over last quarter: down 17.78%
Company Profile
Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.