Recap: Gogo Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 6.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 88.00% over the past year to ($0.47), which missed the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $184,475,000 less by 7.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $175,470,000.

Outlook

Gogo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gogo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 08:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz5v5phq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.23

52-week low: $1.33

Price action over last quarter: down 17.78%

Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

