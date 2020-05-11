Ready Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 97.06% over the past year to $0.01, which might not be comparable to the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $22,621,000 up by 74.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ready Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $16.90

Company's 52-week low was at $3.92

Price action over last quarter: down 38.96%

Company Overview

Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates and finances small balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of Loan Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and through capital appreciation.