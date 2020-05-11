Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% year over year to ($0.66), which beat the estimate of ($0.80).

Revenue of $7,920,000 higher by 395.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.89

52-week low: $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.95%

Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's medical research is based on tetracycline chemistry and biology to create two antibacterials: omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibacterial for skin infections and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Sarecycline is designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is also involved in research to treat multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and systemic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.