Recap: New Age Beverages Q1 Earnings

Shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 600.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $63,693,000 higher by 9.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $62,920,000.

Looking Ahead

New Age Beverages hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

New Age Beverages hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bfhop8k4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.65

Company's 52-week low was at $0.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.29%

Company Description

New Age Beverages Corp is a beverage company. It is engaged in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of a portfolio of Ready-to-Drink (RTD). The company's target market is currently health-conscious consumers, who are individuals who are becoming more interested and better educated on what is included in their diets, causing them to shift away from options perceived as less healthy such as carbonated soft drinks or other high caloric beverages, and towards alternative beverages choices. It markets, sells, and distributes current brands including XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brands, and to develop new healthy functional beverage products. It operates in Noni by NewAge and New Age segments.