Recap: Synchronoss Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $77,122,000 lower by 12.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Synchronoss Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k7gobqg9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.05

52-week low: $2.46

Price action over last quarter: down 28.91%

Company Overview

Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. These solutions are delivered through the Activation Services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Enterprise, and Integrated Life platforms, which are scalable and available on-demand. The firm's solutions include activation and processing, cloud-based sync, backup, storage, and content engagement capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest is from countries across the world.