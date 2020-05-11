Market Overview

Arbutus Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 12.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.81% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $1,491,000 rose by 113.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $220,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 07:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2c9xash

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.66

Company's 52-week low was at $0.82

Price action over last quarter: down 53.20%

Company Overview

Arbutus Biopharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers, develops and commercializes cure for patients suffering from Hepatitis B infection. It is focused on developing a portfolio of drug candidates with multiple mechanisms of action and also involved in licensing of Lipid nanoparticle technology.

 

