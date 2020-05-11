7 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares fell 0.4% to $86.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion after the closing bell. American Financial shares fell 1.8% to $64.56 in after-hours trading.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) disclosed that it has received emergency authorization for rapid antigen COVID-19 diagnostic assay. Quidel shares fell 0.4% to $158.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $895.73 million. Under Armour shares rose 2.6% to $9.17 in after-hours trading.

