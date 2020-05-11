7 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares fell 0.4% to $86.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion after the closing bell. American Financial shares fell 1.8% to $64.56 in after-hours trading.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) disclosed that it has received emergency authorization for rapid antigen COVID-19 diagnostic assay. Quidel shares fell 0.4% to $158.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $895.73 million. Under Armour shares rose 2.6% to $9.17 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.95 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.2% to $50.00 in after-hours trading.
- Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Monroe Capital shares fell 3.2% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares gained 1.5% to $38.90 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas