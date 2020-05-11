Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.95 billion.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $895.73 million.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $624.20 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $343.57 million.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $641.86 million.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $863.67 million.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $222.27 million.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $337.74 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $366.23 million.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $321.80 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $444.23 million.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $236.02 million.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $664.04 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $755.59 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $601.36 million.
- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $323.83 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $737.85 million.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $9.18 per share on revenue of $319.55 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $730.00 million.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $152.09 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $766.94 million.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.43 billion.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $746.54 million.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $575.36 million.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $284.77 million.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $522.30 million.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $652.10 million.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $362.76 million.
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $331.98 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.
